IndiaCast partners JKN media to take Indian content to Thailand

In a bid to strengthen its international foothold and provide entertainment to the transnational viewers, IndiaCast Media Distribution - the domestic and international distribution arm of Viacom18 and TV18, has partnered JKN Media, Thailand to bring content from the network’s Indian repository through an exclusive soon-to-be-launched digital channel on JKN’s OTT Platform titled 'Bflix' for Thai viewers in 2019. The channel will showcase exclusive content from the vast Viacom18 library, dubbed in Thai, that will be available in Thailand and key South East Asia markets.
IndiaCast and JKN Media together have successfully syndicated shows from COLORS for over five years in Thailand. This customised and exclusively packaged digital channel will bring specially curated content for viewers in Thailand.
Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18 said, “With an increasing number of viewers graduating towards the digital mode of entertainment worldwide, we are continually evaluating our play in the international digital distribution space. This symbiotic partnership with JKN Media will further strengthen our equation with the country’s viewers who have enjoyed and appreciated our shows from COLORS over the years. There are many cultural similarities between India and Thailand, and hence the strong resonance with our offerings. This endeavor is another step towards providing seamless and individualised Indian-origin entertainment to Thai viewers.”
Anuj Gandhi, Group CEO, IndiaCast said “We want to reach to audiences who want to experience contemporary, imaginative and high-quality relevant entertainment. It gives us immense pleasure to partner with JKN, to now take Viacom18 content to Thai viewers in their local language. We are confident that this will be a whole new exciting experience for the audiences. We would also like to thank JKN Media for their continuous partnership in scaling new heights in Thai market.”
Anne Jakrajutatip, CEO, JKN said, “At JKN, we constantly strive to partner with brands that share our sensibilities towards great storytelling and the emotions that high-quality content can evoke. Over the past five years, we have formed a strong association with IndiaCast, which has seen us exclusively acquiring almost all the drama series from ‘COLORS’ for Thailand. Shows like Madhubala, Balika Vadhu, Chakravarti Ashoka Samrat, Chandrakanta, Udann, Naagin, Shakti, Shani, Mahakali, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepannah and many more have been hugely loved by all audiences in Thailand. I am glad that we have now extended our association with IndiaCast through this digital channel which will enable us to distribute all their content on our OTT platform in Thailand and across distribution platforms in Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.”
