Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 26% stake in IB Monotaro for Rs 104.2 cr

B2B e-commerce Intermesh will acquire 26 per cent stake in industrial e-commerce firm IB Monotaro for Rs 104.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to this transaction, Japan-based Monotaro will hold a 51.6 per cent stake in IB Monotaro while Emtex Engineering, representing the promoter group and early investors, will hold a 22.4 per cent stake in the company.

"IndiaMART, the largest B2B marketplace of India, has acquired 26 per cent (on a fully diluted basis) share capital of IB Monotaro Private Limited (IMPL). The company acquired 8.1 lakh shares from Emtex Engineering Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs 104.2 crore," said in a separate statement.

IB Monotaro under its brand name 'Industry Buying' is engaged in the e-commerce business for industrial and business supplies in India expects to close the transaction within 30 days.

