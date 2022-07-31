JUST IN

Indian Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 1,213 crore; total deposit up 8%
Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit increases 79.3% to Rs 2,168 crore; NII up 12%
Godfrey Phillips India's Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
Sundram Fasteners' net profit rises 14.5% to Rs 138.03 cr during June qtr
Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
Metro Brands posts net profit of Rs 106 cr in Q1; revenue rise two-fold
Emami Q1 net profit down 7% to Rs 72.69 crore due to high inflation
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit at Rs 68 cr Q1 on strong volumes vs year-ago loss
Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit slips 9% to Rs 486 cr; revenue up 22%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO

Business Standard

Indian Bank posts 4% rise in net profit to Rs 1,311 crore in first quarter

Total income of the bank during the April-June quarter of 2022-23 also increased by 3 per cent to Rs 11,898 crore from Rs 11,553 crore in the year ago period

Topics
Indian Bank | Q1 results

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 
Indian Bank
Indian Bank's gross non-performing assets decreased by 156 basis points (bps) to 8.13 per cent of the gross advances as of June 2022.

State-run Indian Bank has posted a 4 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 1,311 crore as compared with Rs 1,259 crore during the same period during the last financial year.

Total income of the bank during the April-June quarter of 2022-23 also increased by 3 per cent to Rs 11,898 crore from Rs 11,553 crore in the year ago period. The bank’s operating profit for June 2022 was seen up by 4 per cent at Rs 3,575 crore from Rs 3,435 crore in June 2021.

The gross non-performing assets decreased by 156 basis points (bps) to 8.13 per cent of the gross advances as of June 2022, from 9.69 per cent during the same time last year. Its net non-performing assets also reduced by 135 bps to 2.12 per cent from 3.47 per cent in June 2021. Non-performing asset provision coverage ratio improved by 608 bps to 88.08 per cent during the first quarter of 2022-23 from 82 per cent in Q1 of 2021-22.

During the period under review, the net interest income increased by 13 per cent to Rs 4,534 crore from Rs 3,995 crore during the same time last financial year. Non-Interest income (excluding treasury income) grew by 37.67 per cent to Rs 1,736 crore in June 2022 from Rs 1,261 crore during the same quarter last financial year.

Deposit increased by 8 per cent year on year and reached to Rs 5,84,251 crore in April to June quarter of 2022. CASA also grew by 8 per cent. Advances increased by 9 per cent to Rs 4,25,203 crore during the quarter, from Rs 3,89,626 crore in June 2021.

“The core operations of the bank have contributed to this growth. This is because our retail credit has gone up by 14 per cent, housing loan by 11 per cent, auto loan by 22 per cent, personal loan by 32 per cent and gold loan by 42 per cent. Along with this CASA has grown by 8 per cent. So the result is increase in NII and other income,” said
Read our full coverage on Indian Bank

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 13:13 IST

`
.