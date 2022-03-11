Indian co-founded edtech startup Cialfo extends series B funding to $60 mn

-
ALSO READ
ExactSpace Technologies raises $1.4 mn in seed funding led by Thermax
Volopay raises $29 mn from Winklevoss twins, JAM Fund, and others
Premium men's lifestyle brand DaMENSCH raises Rs 122.5 cr in funding
Game-streaming platform Loco raises Rs 330 cr in Hashed-led funding round
Govt advisory on edtech firms: Is it moment of reckoning for sector?
-
Singapore-based EdTech company Cialfo – co-founded by a 32-year-old Indian, Rohan Pasari – said it has secured a further $20 million in funding as part of a Series B extension, led by US-based investment firm Tiger Global. The news follows January’s announcement of a $40 million round co-led by global investment firm Square Peg and Australian-headquartered SEEK Investments, taking the round size to $60 million. This brings the total raised to date to $77 million, including the initial $15 million in Series A funding in February 2021.
Cialfo said it is a digital transformation leader in higher education committed to increasing access for millions of students worldwide. This latest funding will help the company to achieve this mission by increasing its investment in strategic markets like India, including special scholarships for students. A $20 million target was initially set for the Series B round, and the team managed to triple this figure as demand for international student mobility and virtual college recruitment soared during the pandemic.
"Our full focus remains on evolving in a way that positively impacts our students, schools, and ultimately, society, with speed and at scale," said Cialfo CEO and Co-Founder, Rohan Pasari. "This funding will help us to do just that. It naturally also will allow us to invest in continuous product development so we can deliver even more personalized and practical support to our community of students, counselors and universities. Importantly, growing our operations in critical markets."
Cialfo began its India operations in 2019 and has already enrolled over 300 high schools and 60 universities from the country as members. More than 56,000 Indian high school students are utilizing its platform every year to secure undergraduate college admissions. The company said it is a market leader in the segment, with over 60 per cent of all Indian high schools that use a college-application platform being Cialfo customers.
A short-term surge in edtech spending, brought on by Covid-19, is expected to recalibrate to a longer-term integration of digital technologies by schools from K12 to universities, and to drive higher adoption rates of hybrid education experiences in the years ahead. According to Research and Markets, the global education technology sector is experiencing a digital transformation – with a predicted growth of up to 130 per cent by 2027 – which is expected to benefit people across a wide range of socio-economic and geographic backgrounds.
Among the first movers in virtual student engagement, and a specialist in Asian markets, Cialfo said it is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. Its platform currently connects over 270,000 high school students, their counselors, and families with over 1,000 colleges in 50 countries. The firm said it had achieved trusted partner status with globally recognized universities such as Imperial College London in the UK, The University of Chicago in the United States, and IE University in Spain.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU