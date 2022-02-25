Indian envoy urges Indians in Ukraine to face situation with calm

-
The Indian ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday called on Indians in that country to face the current situation with calm and fortitude. In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said the situation is “highly tense and very uncertain” and it is causing a lot of anxiety.
The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a “mission mode” to find a “solution to this difficult situation". Currently 15,000 Indians, mostly students, are in Ukraine.
“I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety,” he said.
“The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude,” the envoy said.
He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operate.
