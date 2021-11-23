Indian Hotels announces opening of Taal Kutir MICE venue on December 1

-
-
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said on Tuesday that Taal Kutir Convention Centre, one of Kolkata’s largest MICE and banqueting venues, will open on December 1, 2021. Spread over 4645.152 sq metres of space, it is located in the heart of Eco Park.
In a statement, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Kolkata is the commercial and financial hub of East India with tremendous potential. With the opening of Taal Kutir Convention Centre, the city will be able to host large scale conferencing and events. We are delighted to partner with Harshavardhan Neotia and the Ambuja Neotia Group in expanding and strengthening this growing segment.”
Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “Our growing partnership with IHCL will give a strong impetus to the development of tourism in the East.”
