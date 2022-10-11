Indian Immunologicals to double foot and mouth disease vaccine capacity

Indian Immunologicals (IIL), subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is setting up a new animal manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 700 crore. The facility will double its capacity to produce vaccines for the Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) to 600 mn annual doses.

Coming up at Genome Valley Phase 3, the hub of Hyderabad, the facility will add 300 mn doses per annum capacity for FMD vaccines, and double the existing capacity. The existing facility in Gachibowli already has a capacity of 300 million doses. Production is scheduled to commence in the third year.

IIL is one of the largest manufacturers of the FMD globally, and is also a leading supplier of this vaccine to the Government of India's National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). It manufactures over 150 products.

K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL mentioned, “IIL is on an aggressive growth path and this third vaccine facility in Hyderabad will ensure self-sufficiency for our nation in the field of vaccines and thereby saving the exchequer and farmers several thousands of crores”.

"IIL is investing in a new greenfield project for the establishment of a Veterinary Vaccine Facility for manufacturing of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine and other animal vaccines. The facility is intended to be a state-of-art fully integrated biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) for Drug substance (DS) production and respective fill-finish," IIL said in a statement.

Genome Valley is home to more than 200 with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals including presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others including other vaccines manufacturers like Bharat Biotech, Biological E, among others.

IIL's facility will create jobs for 750 people.

IIL was set up by the in 1982. IIL has multiple GMP manufacturing sites and exports to over 50 countries.