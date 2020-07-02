JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HUL names men's skincare brand as 'Glow and Handsome'; Emami objects

Clermont Group likely to join Clix Capital in Lakshmi Vilas Bank deal
Business Standard

Indian IT firms may report 5-9% contraction in revenues for June quarter

Hospitality and travel, as well as manufacturing and retail, are the segments likely to see maximum hit

Topics
Indian IT firms | Coronavirus | Indian Economy

Debasis Mohapatra  |  Bengaluru 

Indian IT services firms are likely to report 5-9 per cent contraction in revenues for the June quarter, even though deal pipeline is expected to remain firm. According to industry analysts, margin will also face pressure, despite the various cost-cutting measures.

The first quarter will see maximum impact of the pandemic on the profit and loss (P&L) account front, making it the worst quarter in the last three financial years. “Most top-tier IT firm will see a 5-9 per cent drop in revenues in Q1 sequentially. The revenue contraction is mostly on account of demand ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU