Indian Oil aims to restart Paradip refinery from mid-Sept: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sonowal asks Paradip Port to augment cargo-handling capacity
JSW Infrastructure commissions Rs 1,300-cr Paradip East Quay coal terminal
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here
Paradip Port in line with PM Modi's vision of development, says Sonowal
Paradip Port to be developed into world-class port at cost of Rs 3,000 cr
-
Indian Oil Corp will restart crude processing at its 300,000 barrel per day Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state from mid-September after a 45-day maintenance turnaround, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
The refinery has one crude unit.
While the crude unit was shut from Aug. 1, the naphtha hydrotreater, continuous catalytic reformer, diesel hydrotreater, coker and alkylation units were shut sequentially.
IOC did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 16:06 IST