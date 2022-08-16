JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Oil aims to restart Paradip refinery from mid-Sept: Report

Indian Oil Corp will restart crude processing at its 300,000 barrel per day Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state from mid-September after a 45-day maintenance turnaround

Topics
IOC crude oil | Indian Oil Corp | Crude Oil

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian Oil Corp
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Indian Oil Corp will restart crude processing at its 300,000 barrel per day Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state from mid-September after a 45-day maintenance turnaround, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refinery has one crude unit.

While the crude unit was shut from Aug. 1, the naphtha hydrotreater, continuous catalytic reformer, diesel hydrotreater, coker and alkylation units were shut sequentially.

IOC did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 16:06 IST

