Indian Oil Corp buys first Russian Urals crude in 2 years as prices slump

-
ALSO READ
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
TMS Ep109: Crude oil price, Aster's Azad Moopen, Rupee, P2P network
Ukraine crisis: US targets Russian banks with new Western sanctions
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
-
By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought Russian Urals crude for the first time in two years, after spot differentials slumped, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.
The opportunity for India to buy more of the Russian flagship grade that typically heads to Europe arose after its discount to global benchmark Brent fell to the widest since 2005, hit by rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Global oil price Brent surged past $100 a barrel on Thursday, after Russia invaded Ukraine, exacerbating concerns of oil supply disruption. [O/R]
In a tender seeking high-sulphur oil, IOC bought 2 million barrels of Urals crude from European traders Vitol and Trafigura, which will be delivered in April, the sources said.
Urals crude was last imported by IOC at its Paradip port in April 2020, Refinitiv's trade flows data showed.
Separately, Indian refiner Nayara Energy has also bought 2 million barrels of Urals crude for April delivery, another source said.
In addition to Urals, IOC also bought 2 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Upper Zakum crude from ExxonMobil and 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Trafigura which will be loading in April, trade sources said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU