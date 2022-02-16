TMS Ep109: Crude oil price, Aster's Azad Moopen, Rupee, P2P network

-
Geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe has led to a substantial jump in the price of crude oil, which has soared past $90 per barrel now. Some analysts even fear that it may touch the $100 mark in the next few days as oil demand has risen world over due to a waning pandemic and rebound in economic activities. And it has come at a time when the retail inflation is at a seven months high. So what does it mean for the economy in India, which is the world’s third biggest oil importer? After the rising crude oil price and its impact on the economy, let us move on to the healthcare industry. In an interview with Business Standard’s Sohini Das, chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, Azad Moopen, shares his expansion plan in India. The company, which is one of the largest healthcare providers in the Gulf, recently signed an agreement to open its sixth hospital in Kerala and 14th in India. Shares of Aster DM Healthcare touched a new high last week after it reported an annualised 61% increase in consolidated net income.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee rose for the first time in six days yesterday, as reports suggested withdrawal of some Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. While this may have comforted the domestic currency, economists fear India’s delayed policy normalisation, rising inflation, and ballooning trade deficit account may support dollar bulls over the next three months. Lightning fast Internet speed and a well-connected network of computers have been ensuring smooth run of markets for long. All these computers are connected with a centralised server. However, there is another set of network which doesn’t have a server. It’s a set of computers talking to each other, with no server and no connection outside the grid. It is called peer-to-peer network, commonly known as P2P. Take a peek into it and more in this episode of the podcast.
