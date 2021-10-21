Indian Oil's refineries running at 90% capacity utilisation: Chairman

Refineries of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) are running at nearly 90 per cent capacity according to company chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya. Speaking to reporters at the side lines of India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Vaidya said that the refineries will soon be operating at 100 per cent capacity as demand for most fuels cross or reach pre-pandemic levels.
“The only laggard is Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) which is lower because international flights have not been operating at full capacity,” Vaidya said.
He noted that under a business-as-usual scenario, around 30 per cent of IndianOil’s ATF sales are to these international flights.
IndianOil is the country’s largest fuel refiner and retailer, commanding close to a third of India’s 5 million barrels per day crude oil refining capacity.
Also speaking at the side lines, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) chief M K Surana told journalists that, at a group level, his refineries are running at full capacity while petrol demand at better than pre-pandemic levels.
