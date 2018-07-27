JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Need to work together to ensure data security, can't do it alone: Facebook
Business Standard

Indian Oil shuts 40,000-bpd crude unit at Haldia plant after fire incident

The fire took place on Thursday evening, IOC said in a statement

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian Oil Corp
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has shut a 40,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit at its 150,000-bpd Haldia refinery on the east coast after a minor fire, a company source said on Friday.

The crude unit has been isolated and is expected to resume operation from Saturday, the source said, adding that the remaining units at the plant were operating normally.

The fire took place on Thursday evening, IOC said in a statement.

"The incident took place due to auto-ignition of leaked product. It was quickly brought under control and extinguished," the company said, without elaborating if the unit was shut.

"There was no injury or casualty," it added.
First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements