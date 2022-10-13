JUST IN
Will hire 10,000 teachers in next 6 months, says Byju's co-founder
Business Standard

Indian start-up funding hits 2-year low in Q3CY22 at $2.7 bn: PwC report

However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the Indian start-up ecosystem

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

The global funding slowdown for start-ups hit a two-year low in the September quarter. The cumulative amount has gone down to $2.7 billion across 205 deals, according to a PwC report titled Start-up Deals Tracker- Q3 CY22. While a decline has been seen across all the sectors, funding in early-stage start-ups has been upbeat, with the segment contributing around 21 per cent of total funding by value, compared to about 12 per cent in the previous quarter.

“It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last but both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making. In general, early-stage start-ups will be able to raise capital more easily,” said Amit Nawka, partner - Deals & India Start-ups Leader at PwC India. “However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the start-up ecosystem,” he added.


  • There has been a significant decline in the value of funding activity during Q3 CY22, at $2.7 billion, compared to $6.6 billion in Q2 CY22 and $11.4 billion in Q3 CY21.
  • The average deal ticket size declined from $23 million in Q2 CY22 to $13 million in Q3 CY22.
  • Top five sectors based on funding were Fintech, SaaS, Logi and AutoTech, Media and entertainment and Edtech, which contributed about 67 per cent of funding activity.
  • The key deals across these were sectors during Q3 CY22 were- OneCard, EarlySalary, Fi.Money and Jai Kisan for the Fintech sector; Yulu Bikes, Shiprocket and XpressBees for the Logi and AutoTech sector; CleverTap, Skyroot and PriceLabs for the SaaS sector; KuKu FM for the Media and entertainment sector; and UpGrad and Sunstone for the Edtech sector.
  • The decline in funding activity was both in terms of value (59 per cent) and volume (28 per cent) compared to the previous quarter, across all sectors barring Edtech and e-commerce B2B.
  • Edtech funding showed a positive trend in Q3 CY22 compared to the previous quarter in terms of value, with 81 per cent of activity contributed by UpGrad ($225 million raised), followed by Sunstone ($35 million raised). The e-commerce B2B sector showed a minor increase in funding, with VeGrow and Bizongo each raising more than $20 million.
  • The Fintech sector accounted for 30 per cent of total funding during Q3 CY22, with a decline of 60 per cent compared to the previous quarter. 50 per cent of total deals in the segment came from growth/late-stage start-ups. Average ticket size for early-stage start-ups stood at $5.6 million, one of the highest in all segments.
  • The SaaS segment witnessed a decline in terms of value and volume compared to the previous quarter. Only CleverTap raised more than$100 million this quarter compared to six companies in the last quarter.
  • In the Logi and Autotech space, only Yulu Bikes and Shiprocket managed to raise more than $30 million, with the latter attaining unicorn status.
  • Only one deal took place in the Media and entertainment sector in Q3 CY22 in the form of KuKu FM
  • Growth-stage deals accounted for 62 percent of total funding value in Q3 CY22 with $1.7 billion.
  • 38 M&A deals involving start-ups were executed In Q3 CY22.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 22:58 IST

`
