Indian start-up funding hits 2-year low in Q3CY22 at $2.7 bn: PwC report

The global funding slowdown for start-ups hit a two-year low in the September quarter. The cumulative amount has gone down to $2.7 billion across 205 deals, according to a PwC report titled Start-up Deals Tracker- Q3 CY22. While a decline has been seen across all the sectors, funding in early-stage start-ups has been upbeat, with the segment contributing around 21 per cent of total funding by value, compared to about 12 per cent in the previous quarter.

“It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last but both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making. In general, early-stage start-ups will be able to raise capital more easily,” said Amit Nawka, partner - Deals & India Start-ups Leader at PwC India. “However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the start-up ecosystem,” he added.



