Indian startups witness 38% decline in total funding in 2022: Reports

India added fewer unicorns this year, as the number of companies that gained billion-dollar valuations fell by half from a year earlier

For Indian startups the year 2022 will be forever etched in memory for having made them re-evaluate their strategy and revisit the basics of business. Indian startups witnessed a decline of 38.4 per cent in total funding in 2022 (YTD) as compared to the previous year, 2021 (CY), while the number of investment rounds has shrunk by 32 per cent.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 18:56 IST

