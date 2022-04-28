Indifi Technologies appoints former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar as advisor

-
Indifi Technologies, lending platform for MSMEs, announced the appointment of Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of the State Bank of India, as an advisor. In this capacity, Kumar will engage with the management on the company’s growth strategy and provide guidance in the financial services sector.
He currently sits on the boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech, Hero MotoCorp and BharatPe.
Commenting on the appointment to Indifi’s Advisory Board, Kumar said, “The MSME sector and their credit gap has been a serious problem for India. The headway that Indifi is making in this regard is important and impressive. Their ecosystem based approach to lending has leveraged the opportune intersection of digital platforms used by MSMEs and advancement in data & tech. I look forward to working with the Indifi team and unlocking future growth opportunities and creating value for all the stakeholders in the company.”
“We are delighted to have Mr. Kumar join us on the Advisory Board. He is widely regarded as a torch bearer of Digital India. This coupled with his experience and knowledge of the banking and financial services industry will be truly invaluable to the Indifi’s ambitions to spread credit inclusion amongst Indian MSMEs. We look forward to unlocking new growth opportunities with his direction and guidance,” said Alok Mittal, CEO & co-founder, Indifi Technologies.
