Indigo chairman brokers truce between Gangwal and Bhatia: Reports

More Indian cos setting up offices in UK, London remains preferred location
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rakesh Gangwal, Rahul Bhatia
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

There was some respite in the internal wrangling at IndiGo on Wednesday, as IndiGo chairman M Damodaran brokered a truce between the feuding co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.

According to reports, IndiGo will now have four independent directors instead of the current two. While Gangwal will have just one nominee on the board, Bhatia will be able to nominate five board members, TV reports said.

According to sources, the changes have been approved by both the parties.
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:34 IST

