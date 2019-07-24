Indigo chairman brokers truce between Gangwal and Bhatia: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Bhatia vs Gangwal: IndiGo promoters' first right of refusal ends on Nov 9
Bhatia vs Gangwal: IndiGo promoters line up for meeting Sebi's Ajay Tyagi
IndiGo promoters' war: Can work with Bhatia if system fixed, says Gangwal
No desire to take IndiGo's control, says co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal
IndiGo promoters' spat: Board to question Rakesh Gangwal on July 19
-
There was some respite in the internal wrangling at IndiGo on Wednesday, as IndiGo chairman M Damodaran brokered a truce between the feuding co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.
According to reports, IndiGo will now have four independent directors instead of the current two. While Gangwal will have just one nominee on the board, Bhatia will be able to nominate five board members, TV reports said.
According to sources, the changes have been approved by both the parties.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU