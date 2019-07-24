Indigo chairman brokers truce between Gangwal and Bhatia: Reports

There was some respite in the internal wrangling at on Wednesday, as chairman M Damodaran brokered a truce between the feuding co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.

According to reports, will now have four independent directors instead of the current two. While Gangwal will have just one nominee on the board, Bhatia will be able to nominate five board members, TV reports said.

According to sources, the changes have been approved by both the parties.