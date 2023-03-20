IndiGo embarking on next level of growth, cost leadership crucial: CEO

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pieter Elbers
Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers

IndiGo is embarking on the next level of growth and cost leadership is crucial for the airline, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

Currently, IndiGo operates around 1,800 daily flights and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

"We are embarking on the next level of growth," Elbers said at a session of CAPA India aviation summit in the national capital.

He noted that the V-shaped recovery of the country's aviation sector has been a part of learning.

After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation sector is on a strong recovery path and the domestic air traffic has almost touched the pre-pandemic levels.

Noting that affordable fares are important, Elbers said maintaining cost leadership is crucial.

The low cost carrier is the country's largest airline with a market share of more than 55 per cent. Responding to a query, Elbers said Indian aviation will move towards more sustainable finance, adding that there is more stability in the market.

The airline is focusing on internationalisation of operations. It plans to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 13:41 IST

