IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong with medical supplies

Budget carrier operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday.

The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airline's Airbus A320 passenger aircraft, it said.

The seaport city of Bangladesh was the 23rd destination covered by under its cargo charter operations, it added.

"We are pleased to operate our maiden cargo flight to Chittagong, Bangladesh, using our A-320 passenger aircraft in a 'freighter mode'," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

IndiGo cargo flights have gained significant momentum and the airline will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour, Dutta added.

The largest carrier by domestic market share has operated cargo flights to multiple destinations such as Bishkek, Cairo, Almaty, Tashkent and Kathmandu, among others.

