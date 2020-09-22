Want to cater to tech enthusiasts in India at different price points: Poco

Handset maker Poco, which was last year spun off from Xioami as a separate entity, on Tuesday said it is focusing on catering to tech enthusiasts in the country and will bring in devices across various price points.

"Over the last two years, the main learning is that there is a market in the above (Rs) 20,000, but you leave behind a lot of people when you go into that price band...," Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma said.

"In India, there is a very large segment of people who are very enthusiastic about technology. Our focus is going to be tech enthusiasts, but at different price points," Sharma added.

He said the company is "not abandoning the premium segment", but it will not be its only play.

Asked if the company is looking at bringing in devices in the affordable range, Sharma said Poco is uncovering certain price bands "step by step".

"I don't know if we can make a tech-focused Rs 5,000 product, but we will try and leave no stone unturned to meet the customers' requirements. But sometimes there are limitations where we might not be able to (bring out products at certain price points)," he said.

The company is also working on bringing out its own TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, Poco India General Manager Manmohan C said.

Poco had launched 'F1' in August 2018, priced at Rs 20,999. While it is not clear how many devices have been sold, reports suggest it was able to capture over 3 per cent market share in 2018 in the Rs 15,000-30,000 price segment.

This share dropped later, given that no new devices were launched by Poco after F1 till February this year, when it introduced X2. It has also added M series to its India portfolio.

On Tuesday, Poco launched X3, featuring the world's first Snapdragon 732G processor.

Sharma said the device is tailored for young tech and gaming enthusiasts as it puts performance above everything else.

It features a 6.67-inch display, 64MP rear quad camera system, 20MP front camera and 6,000mAh battery.

