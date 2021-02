IndiGo starts hiring, gives offer letters to 32 pilots for ATR-72 fleet

IndiGo has become one of the first airlines in the world to resume hiring since Covid-19 wreaked havoc on aviation, besides several other sectors, signalling a gradual recovery. The pandemic hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs.

IndiGo had slashed its workforce by 10 per cent last year in view of travel disruptions. According to the company executives in the know, the airline has given offer letters to around 32 pilots for the ATR-72 fleet. IndiGo has confirmed the delivery of the next set of 25 ATR-72 jets and will be inducting around 10 ...