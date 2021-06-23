IndiGo to offer discount of 10% to vaccinated customers starting today

The country’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, will offer a 10 per cent discount to vaccinated customers.

Customers who have been administered either one or both (Covid-19) vaccine doses can avail a discount of upto 10 per cent on the base fare while booking from Wednesday, the airline announced today.

The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Passengers, who have availed the offer at the time of booking, shall be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.





Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to availability of inventory. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

“This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine,” said Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy & revenue officer,