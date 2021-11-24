IndiGo to resume Chennai-Singapore flight under vaccinated travel lane

-
IndiGo said on Wednesday it will resume Chennai-Singapore flight under vaccinated travel lane (VTL) from November 29 onwards.
Air travel to Singapore is currently happening on VTL and non-VTL. VTL allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers.
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had on Sunday announced that Singapore and India have reached an agreement to resume commercial passenger flights between the two countries from November 29.
IndiGo said in a press release that it will operate a daily flight on Chennai-Singapore route from November 29 onward.
"Following incorporation of air bubble between India and Singapore, IndiGo has been allocated a total of 3,618 seats per week, of which 1,624 seats will be operated on the ChennaiSingapore route under VTL," the airline said.
The rest of the capacity will be utilised under non-VTL conditions for travel to and from Singapore, it added.
Travellers on a VTL flight entering Singapore will be required two COVID-19 tests -- one within two days of flight departure and one on-arrival test at the Singapore airport. The VTL passengers would not undergo any quarantine.
