RBI imposes penalties on Tata Communications Payment Solutions, Appnit

-
ALSO READ
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Central Board of Reserve Bank of India reviews current economic situation
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Central Vista: 4 firms submit technical bids for Common Central Secretariat
-
The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties on Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL) and Appnit Technologies Private Limited (ATPL) for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.
A penalty of Rs 2 crore has been imposed on TCPSL and Rs 54.93 lakh on ATPL, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It was observed that TCPSL was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on White Label ATM deployment targets and net-worth requirement. ATPL was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on maintenance of escrow account balance and net-worth requirement," it said.
The RBI had issued notice to these two authorised Payment System Operators (PSOs).
After reviewing their written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI concluded that the charges of non-compliance with certain directions were substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty.
The central bank, however, added that the penalties are based on "deficiencies in regulatory compliance" and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.
In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on Mulamoottil Financiers Limited, Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala for non-adherence with certain provisions of the directions on the classification of non-performing assets and norms related to raising money through private placement by NBFCs-Debentures.
In this case also, the RBI said the penalty has been imposed due to deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU