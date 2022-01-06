JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Power PSUs capital expenditure rises 47% to Rs 40,395 crore
Business Standard

IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from Jan 9

IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9.

Topics
IndiGo Airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9.

The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."

These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.