IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from Jan 9

IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9.

The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."



These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)