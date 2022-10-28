JUST IN
Equity issue to govt is precondition for Vodafone Idea debenture issue
Eveready PAT dips 52% to Rs 15 cr on non-cash charge of unamortised fees
Google plans legal challenge to India's antitrust ruling on Android: Report
India Cements looks to fortify base but future growth remains a question
TVS Supply Chain Solutions to double employee count in Tamil Nadu
NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings
Extraordinary general meeting brings focus back on Kirloskar Brothers' deed
RISE, along with ThriveDX, hosts India's largest Cybersecurity hackathon
Kinara Capital closes Rs 200 crore in fresh equity round, led by BII
Foxconn's China iPhone factory in disarray due to Covid outbreak: Report
Business Standard

Indus Towers accepts Vodafone Idea's payment plan for its dues

Indus Towers posted a net profit of Rs 872 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year (FY2023) on a revenue of Rs 7,967 crore

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Indus Towers | Vodafone India

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

Indus Towers on Friday said that they have accepted Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) payment plan for its dues while not opting for the telco’s proposal of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs).

Vi had earlier submitted a payment plan which has been approved by the tower company’s board. “We have not considered the option of convertible debentures. We want to see the payment plan materializing,” the company’s Chief Financial Officer Vikas Poddar said.

Last Friday, Vi’s board decided to issue OCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corporation. The funds raised will be used to clear dues of the tower company.

Indus Towers, which is reported to have payments of over Rs 7,000 crore from Vi, did not consider a similar proposal. Instead, the company’s board has agreed to the telco's proposal of substantially paying its billed amount till December. Vi has agreed to pay 100 per cent of the billed amount and outstanding amounts between January-July 2023.

Last month, Indus Towers issued a warning to Vi to pay up its dues by November or face disconnection of towers. In response to an analyst query, the tower company’s management however said this was a speculation and no towers were being disconnected.

Indus Towers posted a net profit of Rs 872 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year (FY2023) on a revenue of Rs 7,967 crore.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:09 IST

