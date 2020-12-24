Industry lobby seeks clarity on draft rules under four new labour codes

-
ALSO READ
Govt gives digitisation push to labour codes, makes draft rules public
Hire, fire, do business: How new labour codes aim to help companies
Draft labour rules: No licence for contractors with criminal history
Trade unions call one-day nationwide strike on Nov 26 over labour codes
Govt proposes liberal hire-and-fire rules for firms with under 300 workers
-
A business association has asked the government to explain rules being changed for wages, industrial relations, social security, safety and working conditions under four new labour codes.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in a meeting with labour minister Santosh Gangwar, wanted to know whether wages will include contractual bonus and productivity-linked bonus. In the draft rules, wages exclude bonus.
"Given that only bonus payable under law is excluded from the definition of wages, it is unclear how contractual bonus, performance linked bonus, joining bonus, employee referrals, non-commission- based incentives / rewards etc. would be treated and whether they will form a part of ‘wages’," CII asked in its submission.
The rules are also silent on treating benefits like medical allowance and rent free accommodation as part of wages. CII sought clarity on that too.
The rules on industrial relations talks of setting up worker skilling fund. CII suggested that instead retrenched workers should be issued skill vouchers by the employers. These can be encashed or redeemed by the workers at any government authorised technical training institute, it suggested. In this case, the employer can pay the government.
The rules on industrial relations also say that the government can review its order granting permission or rejecting permission for retrenchment etc. CII suggested that in case of deemed approval after a period of 60 days, there should not be any option for the government to review on its own accord and this should be explicitly mentioned in the rules.
Besides CII, there were representatives of trade unions as well in the meeting.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU