Infosys completes acquisition of digital service provider Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi.
Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics services provider - for up to USD 125 million (about Rs 915 crore).
"This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys, significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services," Infosys said in a statement on Wednesday.
This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems, it added.
The acquisition was undertaken by Infosys Nova Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.
