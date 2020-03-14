JUST IN
Infosys evacuates Bengaluru building amid COVID-19 scare among employees

This was following reports of its employee coming in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A doctor checks the temperature of a child passenger as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus, at a railway station in Jammu | PTI
A doctor checks the temperature of a child passenger as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus, at a railway station in Jammu | PTI

The Infosys in Bengaluru has evacuated one of its satellite office buildings following reports of its employee coming in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The development comes after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus.

An internal communication from the office here read, "We have received information about a situation of a team member from the IIPM building, who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19."

The IIPM building was evacauted on Friday as a precautionary measure, a company official told PTI on Saturday adding that the place was being sanitised.

The Infosys management has requested its employees to stay calm as it was only to ensure that they were "cautious and better prepared."

Three of the six confirmed coronavirus patients in Karnataka are working in the IT sector.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 12:46 IST

