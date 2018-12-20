JUST IN
Infosys names Bharti Airtel's Nilanjan Roy as new chief financial officer

Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath

Reuters 

Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO. (Photo: @Infosys)

Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday.

Nilanjan Roy, who was the global chief financial officer with telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys on March 1, 2019.


Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath.

Sanghrajka will resume his role as Deputy CFO from March 1, 2019.
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 18:36 IST

