Infosys names Bharti Airtel's Nilanjan Roy as new chief financial officer

Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday.
Nilanjan Roy, who was the global chief financial officer with telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys on March 1, 2019.
Today, our board of directors appointed Nilanjan Roy as #CFO of the company, effective March 1, 2019. We are looking forward to welcoming Nilanjan! pic.twitter.com/qQOHcjoNEc— Infosys (@Infosys) December 20, 2018
Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath.
Sanghrajka will resume his role as Deputy CFO from March 1, 2019.
