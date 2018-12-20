Infosys names Bharti Airtel's Nilanjan Roy as new chief financial officer

Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday.



Nilanjan Roy, who was the global chief financial officer with telecom company Ltd, will join the Bengaluru-headquartered on March 1, 2019.





Today, our board of directors appointed as #CFO of the company, effective March 1, 2019. We are looking forward to welcoming Nilanjan! pic.twitter.com/qQOHcjoNEc — (@Infosys) December 20, 2018

Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath.

Sanghrajka will resume his role as Deputy from March 1, 2019.