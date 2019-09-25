JUST IN
Infosys ranks 3rd in Forbes' list of 'The World's Best Regarded Companies'

As many as 17 Indian firms, including Infosys, TCS and HDFC, have been named in the list of World's Best Regarded Companies compiled by Forbes

Indian companies: Tata Consultancy Services (22nd position) and Tata Motors (31) featured among the top 50 in the coveted list. Other Indian companies in the list include Tata Steel (105), Larsen & Toubro (115), Mahindra & Mahindra (117), HDFC (135), Bajaj Finserv (143), Piramal Enterprises (149), Steel Authority of India (153), HCL Technologies (155), Hindalco Industries (157), Wipro (168), HDFC Bank (204)


