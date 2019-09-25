Infosys ranks 3rd in Forbes' list of 'The World's Best Regarded Companies'

-
ALSO READ
Akshay earns more than Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper; Forbes list in pics
The invisible endorser: Why brands have steered clear of Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli, P V Sindhu trek an unequal road to the global endorser league
Adi Godrej: The man who always ensured that group stays ahead of the race
It's about jobs in industry
-
Indian companies: Tata Consultancy Services (22nd position) and Tata Motors (31) featured among the top 50 in the coveted list. Other Indian companies in the list include Tata Steel (105), Larsen & Toubro (115), Mahindra & Mahindra (117), HDFC (135), Bajaj Finserv (143), Piramal Enterprises (149), Steel Authority of India (153), HCL Technologies (155), Hindalco Industries (157), Wipro (168), HDFC Bank (204)
Source: Forbes
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU