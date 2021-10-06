Inox Wind board okays issuance of preference shares worth Rs 1,100 cr

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
Inox Wind hits upper circuit for eighth straight day; up 62% post listing
LIC Housing Fin approaches SAT in regard to preferential shares allotment
Nazara plans Rs 315 cr preferential issue to institutional investors
R-Infra gets shareholders nod to raise Rs 550 cr via preferential allotment
-
Inox Wind on Wednesday said its board has approved the issuance of preference shares worth Rs 1,100 crore to its promoters.
The decisions in this regard were taken in a board meeting held on October 6 this year, according to a BSE filing.
It also approved the proposal of issuance of 0.01 per cent non-convertible non-cumulative, participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to Inox Wind Energy Ltd, promoter of the company. The issue will be for consideration other than cash, at par, for an aggregate value not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.
The board also approved the proposal of issuance of 0.01 per cent non-convertible, non-cumulative, participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to Devansh Trademart LLP, an entity forming part of the promoter group. The issue will be for cash consideration, at par, for an aggregate value not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.
The board approved an enabling resolution for raising funds up to Rs 200 crore by way of private placement or preferential issue or public issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, including by way of qualified institutional placement.
The board has also authorised Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd (IWISL), a material subsidiary of the company, to transfer through 'slump sale' of its erection, procurement and commissioning (EPC) business to Resco Global Wind Services Pvt Ltd, currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of IWISL.
The board of directors has also decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on October 29, to seek the approval of the company's shareholders for the decisions taken on Wednesday.
The board has also included a proposal to increase the authorised capital of the company in the EGM notice.
The board approved the draft notice for the EGM.
The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to stock exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the listing regulations.
The board also approved the discontinuation of the procedure for shifting of the company's registered office from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat, due to various commercial considerations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU