Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan has declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2021. The exam was held on August 31 for admission to the two-year DElEd (General / Sanskrit) programme to various BTSC colleges across the state.
“Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state," the department tweeted.
Steps to download BSTC 2021 Results:
Step 1: Go to the official website, predeled.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2021 result
Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card
Step 3: Click to proceed
Step 4: Download the result Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2021
The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed online examination was held on August 15, 2021, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Those who make it to the merit list will be called for counselling that includes document verification, payment of fees, choice filling of seats, and allotment.
