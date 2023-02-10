JUST IN
ABB India net profit rises by 58% to Rs 306 crore in December quarter
Inox Wind consolidated net loss widens to Rs 287.86 cr in December quarter

Inox Wind on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 287.86 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

funds
Representative Image

Inox Wind on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 287.86 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses.

Its consolidated net loss was Rs 63.95 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 522.31 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 283.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 229.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 185.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:02 IST

