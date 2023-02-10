Inox Wind consolidated net loss widens to Rs 287.86 cr in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
Stock of this wind turbine generator company has zoomed 101% in six weeks
Inox Wind to become debt-free after Rs 740-crore IPO offering: Report
Wind energy has huge potential in India, to cost less by 2026: GWEC
COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance
-
Inox Wind on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 287.86 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses.
Its consolidated net loss was Rs 63.95 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses increased to Rs 522.31 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 283.65 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 229.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 185.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU