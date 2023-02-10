JUST IN
Fortis Healthcare reports flat December quarter profit at Rs 142 crore
NSE removes Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements from surveillance framework
SBI expects moderation in global book growth; to focus on better yields
M&M Q3 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 1,528 crore; revenue jumps 41%
Diamond jewellery contribution to touch 30% over 2-3 years: Titan
Zomato verticals outshine its core business to deliver the goods
Kissht to LazyPay: Govt revokes blocking order on seven loan apps
Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore
Crown Worldwide opens third phase of records management centre in Chennai
M&M's Telangana plant to roll out its first electric vehicle next year
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ant Group's nominee director Douglas Feigan steps down from Zomato board
icon-arrow-left
Oil India reports 40% jump in Dec qtr profit on high output, better pricing
Business Standard

JM Financial net income falls by 12.3% to Rs 190.2 crore in Dec quarter

Financial services firm JM Financial on Friday reported a 12.3 per cent fall in net income at Rs 190.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022

Topics
JM Financial | financial services

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Markets, market fall
Representative Image

Financial services firm JM Financial on Friday reported a 12.3 per cent fall in net income at Rs 190.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Even though the company said its loan book rose 35.5 per cent to Rs 15,234 crore during the quarter, its income growth declined 1.9 per cent to Rs 946.1 crore.

The company did not offer an explanation for the decline in its profit but said the quarterly net profit includes Rs 56.8 crore from IPO financing activity.

It has seen all-round improvement in asset quality with gross NPAs falling steeply to 3.60 per cent from 4.39 per cent and the net NPAs also falling to 2.23 per cent from 2.76 per cent.

SMA-2 or special mention accounts which remain stressed for 60-90 days also more than halved to 1.07 per cent from 2.50 per cent on an annualised basis.

Similarly, total provision to the total loan book declined to 4.11 per cent from 6.96 per cent and the loan book under Covid resolution framework declined to 0.35 per cent from 0.91 per cent.

Its wholesale mortgage book rose 18.7 per cent to Rs 7,938 crore, the retail mortgage book jumped 58.5 per cent to Rs 1,572 crore.

The financial institution financing book increased 8.4-times to Rs 1,009 crore but the capital market book declined close to 4 per cent to Rs 904 crore from Rs 940 crore, taking the total loan book to Rs 15,234 crore, which is a growth of 35.5 per cent, Vishal Kampani, non-executive vice-chairman of the company, said.

He said the asset growth was driven by the mortgage side both retail as well as wholesale and asserted that the company is on track to achieve the loan book guidance provided for the retail and wholesale mortgage businesses. Its mortgage book touched Rs 10,480 crore during the quarter.

Considering global macro conditions, high interest rates, inflation and geopolitical conditions, the equity market is expected to remain volatile in the first half of this calendar year, he warned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JM Financial

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 21:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.