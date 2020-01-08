Inshorts' social video app Public gets 10 million users in 6 months

curator app has said its location-based social network, Public, registered 10 million users within six months of launch.

Public works on the idea that people should be able to record and share happenings around them, enabling real-time local updates, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities.

It is a GPS location-based app and will show users content being generated near them and from people whom they follow (online).

The beta launch test (the term for pre-release of software, given to a large group of users, to try under real conditions) for Public began in April. The final launch was in July. It reached the 10-plus million user mark in November.

A million videos are being created every month on Public, says the company. It competes with the likes of TikTok, YouTube and other video-based apps.

"Public is giving everyone a platform to connect with their local communities and our rapid growth is demonstrative of the strong desire of people to stay so connected...we expect to have more than 50 million users by the time we complete one year of launch,” said Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chief executive at