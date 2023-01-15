JUST IN
Business Standard

Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses

With its rapid cash burn rate, early investors are questioning the food delivery platform's venture into quick commerce

Topics
Swiggy | business  | Food delivery

Aryaman Gupta & Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai/ New Delhi 

Quick commerce

With losses mounting, early investors at food aggregator platform Swiggy, the eight-year-old food ordering and delivery platform, have started to question if the founders’ focus on its quick commerce play Instamart, which it started in 2020, needs to be revisited.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 20:16 IST

