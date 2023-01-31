JUST IN
International Data Privacy Day 2023: Organisations brace for growing demand
How Tiger-backed Geniemode is building powerhouse for world fashion players
Economic Survey: Start-up jobs increase 6x even as funding declines
Economic Survey 2022-23: Indian start-ups exploring reverse-flipping
10 yrs tax holiday, less holding period of ESOP shares: Startups on Budget
Through startups, Indian youth wants to become job creators: G Kishan Reddy
Piyush Goyal calls for creation of network to strengthen start-up ecosystem
PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes
Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner
Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be the year of changing roles
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Enforcement Directorate searches Srei subsidiaries undergoing bankruptcy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

International Data Privacy Day 2023: Organisations brace for growing demand

International Data Privacy Day 2023: Organisations brace for growing demand

Topics
Data Privacy

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Cloud-Data

International data privacy day this year was more than an annual corporate event to pass resolutions for better online security and protection. Organisations of all sizes now need serious investments in the domain with ever-growing online threats, increased regulations, and rising demand for professionals.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Data Privacy

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.