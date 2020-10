Saw a 30% bump in internet traffic during pandemic: VP, Tata Communications

With work-from-home becoming the new normal, companies like Tata Communications are gearing up further to retain and expand their share of the pie.

In a conversation with Megha Manchanda, Song Toh, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications, shares the company’s future in the post-pandemic world. This pandemic has thrown open an opportunity for a company like yours, do you see this sustaining for some time or is it a stop-gap arrangement and once the physical office comes back it will be business as usual? What we have seen is that these crazy last few ...