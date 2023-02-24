JUST IN
Investors looking for asset sale of GoMechanic; decision likely in a week
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR case
Adani firms continue to fall; some hit lower circuit intra-day trade limits
KFintech buys 25.6% stake in account aggregator MoneyOne's parent
Pristyn Care expands presence to eastern India, partners with 60 hospitals
ED attaches Rs 305 cr assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charge
Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally after 1,400 job cuts in Sweden
Air India Express Kozhikode flight diverted due to 'suspected' tail strike
Pact with workforce for sustainable future of TN plant: Renault-Nissan MD
Ignis car costlier as Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 27,000
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investors looking for asset sale of GoMechanic; decision likely in a week

The firm reportedly did not maintain inventory records for receipts and issuance of goods directly received by the customers

Topics
NCLT | Private Equity | Sequoia Capital

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

GoMechanic
GoMechanicâ€™s investors in a joint statement recently said they were deeply distressed by the fact that the founders knowingly misstated facts

The investors of GoMechanic could push for asset sales at the country’s largest aftermarket automotive service and maintenance platform, according to the people familiar with the matter. The decision is expected to be finalised in a week’s time, the sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCLT

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.