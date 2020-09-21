IOC to review greenfield expansion projects in refining segment: Chairman

With the (Covid-19) pandemic impacting fuel demand, state-run (IOC) on Monday said it would review all its greenfield expansion projects in the refining segment. The refiner added it was looking to boost petrochemical intensity to help insulate against volatility.

IOC’s board on Monday also approved an integration plan for its petrochemical and lube facilities at its Gujarat refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 17,825 crore.

SM Vaidya, chairman, IOC, said, “We are also reworking the demand supply dynamics and will review all our greenfield expansion projects.” He further said the current focus was also on bottleneck removal in a bid to improve refining capacity.

The company, however, does not plan to revise its planned capital expenditure for the current financial year. Vaidya said the company is on track to achieve the total capex of more than Rs 26,000 crore.

On the impact on demand for fuel due to Covid-19, Vaidya said, “Demand has not been destructed, but disrupted.” IOC on Monday said, for the first fortnight of September 2020, its diesel sales rose 22 per cent month-on month, but was down 9 per cent year-on-year whereas petrol sales was up 9 per cent month-on and registered a growth of 1 per cent year on year.

“The robust month-on-month recovery in diesel and petrol is primarily due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, while petrol demand is moving upwards due to increasing preference for personal mobility,” said Vaidya.





ALSO READ: IOC bets big on petrochemicals, forward integration into textile biz

The top executive expects demand for auto-fuels to return to pre-Covid levels in three months’ time. “I have no real answer for aviation turbine fuel,” he added. On gross refining margins (GRM), Vaidya said GRMs recovered to $10.9 per barrel in August, due to inventory gains.

Vaidya also added as part of the company’s long-term strategy, it was looking to enhance petrochemicals integration to about 14 to 15 per cent of Petrochemical Intensity Index (PII) by the year 2030. “The integration of polypropylene (500 KTPA) and lube oil base stock (235 KTPA) units (at Gujarat refinery) will enhance the petrochemical and specialty products integration index of Gujarat Refinery to 20.7 per cent on incremental throughput,” he added. Vaidya also informed shareholders at the annual general meeting on Monday, in the long run, the company also intends to develop fuel cells and indigenous hydrogen storage solutions for promoting green mobility.

“While we are confident that petroleum fuels still have a long way to go, transition fuels will have a prominent place in IOC’s growing bouquet of energy offerings. And our retail outlets of the future will be ‘energy pumps’ that offer a wide assortment of cleaner, greener and more efficient fuel options to millions of our customers,” he said.