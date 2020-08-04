JUST IN
Weak US outlook, pricing pressures weigh on Sun Pharma's revenue growth
IPL 2020: Star & Disney says no to ad discount despite slowdown, Covid-19

The reason: It has assured advertisers that the IPL won't face any trouble in garnering record viewership for the 60-odd matches as the sporting event is being played during the festive season

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Star & Disney India has decided not to reduce the premium that it charges on its advertising inventory for both TV and OTT platforms for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), set to be held in the UAE from September 19, despite a slowdown in ad spends because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reason: It has assured advertisers that the IPL won’t face any trouble in garnering record viewership for the 60-odd matches as the sporting event is being played during the festive season, starting with Dussehra, which often accounts for maximum sales. Besides, the BCCI (Board of ...

