Business Standard

IPL aggression: Viacom 18 eyeing 550 million viewership in upcoming season

Viacom 18 is in talks with over potential 500 advertisers to buy inventory on its digital platforms, which include mobile phones and connected TV

Topics
Indian Premier League | Viacom 18 | Reliance Jio

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Viacom18
Photo: Viacom18

Viacom 18 is targeting a viewership of 550 million for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources close to the company. If they hit the number it will be the highest for any event or tournament on the digital platform in India and amongst the top in the world in terms of viewership in a single country.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 11:42 IST

