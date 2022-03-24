IPL: Disney Star looks to close advertising deals worth Rs 4,300 crore

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament set to kick off on Saturday, Disney Star expects to close advertising deals worth Rs 4,300 crore, including both digital and linear TV, according to sources in the know.

The higher revenues has been assisted partly due to a 10 per cent overall increase in rates as well as a hike in the overall inventory due to the increase in the number of matches by 20 per cent from 60 to 74 with the addition of two more franchisees taking the number of teams to 10. In the last edition of the IPL, it had earned around Rs 3,300-3,500 crore as ...