JUST IN
Solar glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables acquires Interfloat Group
Office building leasing up 37% in September in top 7 cities: JLL India
Pilots, officers apprehensive of SpiceJet's salary hike announcement
A tough call: Can VIL face the onslaught of rivals Jio, Airtel in 5G race?
Future Retail insolvency: Deadline for bids extended to November 3
Spectrum auction to hurt India's satellite play, says Sunil Mittal
Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel
Over 30% increase in last-minute bookings for the Diwali long weekend: Oyo
Office space net absorption expected to reach pre-pandemic levels: experts
JSW Group to foray into lending with Rs 400 cr investment in captive NBFC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Go First blames Covid-19, Pratt & Whitney as losses double in FY22
Business Standard

IPO delayed due to Ukraine-Russia war and Omicron wave: Go First

The firm's DRHP expired in August this year and it will need to refile its papers with Sebi to reinitiate the IPO process

Topics
IPOs | initial public offerings | IPO

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Go First
The airline will now need to refile its papers with the SEBI to reinitiate the IPO process

Go First said its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 3,600 crore was delayed due to the Omicron wave’s “severe” impact on international travel and the “unexpected” Russia-Ukraine war, according to its regulatory filings last week.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.