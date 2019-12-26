Is sheer size the biggest hurdle in the NCLT route for McLeod Russel?

Three financial creditors — YES Bank, Techno Electric & Engineering and IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund — have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against B M Khaitan group company, McLeod Russel India. The financial creditors have moved the tribunal under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The section allows a financial creditor to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process of a corporate debtor in the event of a default. McLeod has not been admitted to NCLT yet and hearings have been scheduled next month. It is possible that a settlement ...