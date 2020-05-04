IT clients fear data leaks, question WFH feasibility amid Covid-19 outbreak

At a time when several Indian information technology (IT) services firms are firming up plans to institutionalise work-from-home (WFH) for employees in a big way after Covid--19, clients are not likely to give prompt approval for this owing to the possibility of data leakage.

Sources in the know said while chief information officers (CIOs) of a majority of client organisations had given the go-ahead for WFH in the light of the pandemic, such approvals from the board will not be easy to receive in normal times. Even getting approval for WFH during the ongoing crisis was not easy for ...