IT companies fume over double taxation avoidance treaty with Australia

Information technology majors have blamed the current Double Taxation Avoidance Treaty (DTAA) with Australia as a major constraint on plans to grow operations Down Under. Income from IT services is being taxed as royalties under the DTAA, industry body Nasscom has told the government.

The loss for companies is estimated at $1 billion since 2012, along with related job losses. This comes at a time when services exporters have resisted government efforts to prod them into new markets, by pointing out that significant market access barriers in major markets like China ...