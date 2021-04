It is critical to stem rising Covid-19 cases: Dilip Oommen of AM/NS India

The steel industry has been on a high with spreads at record levels. In an interview, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that major customers have indicated that the current surge in Covid cases may have a limited impact on demand, but the situation is being closely monitored.

Edited excerpts: The past year (FY21) has been good for the steel industry. What is the outlook for the current year? The robust demand outlook witnessed last year is expected to roll over into the current financial year as well, especially for the first two quarters of ...