IT major Wipro appoints Sarah Adam-Gedge as MD for Australia, New Zealand

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Sarah Adam-Gedge as Managing Director for its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) operations.
She has worked in project and service-based consultancies for more than 25 years across Australia and New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America, a regulatory filing said.
Adam-Gedge has proven experience in leading digital transformation initiatives for large organisations globally with a successful track record of driving growth, profitability, business agility and managing successful relationships with customers and the influencer ecosystem, it added.
"As the P&L leader for ANZ, Sarah will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client relationships, talent development, industry connects and brand building," it said.
Prior to joining Wipro, she has held various senior executive roles as Managing Director of Publicis Sapient Australia, Managing Director of Avanade Australia, Managing Partner and Vice President at IBM, Managing Partner at PwC and Partner at Arthur Andersen, it added.
"ANZ has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years and even more so now with the region's growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation. I am excited to welcome Sarah and am confident that her leadership and deep understanding of this market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region," NS Bala, CEO - APMEA at Wipro Ltd, said.
